|
|
|
Tunstall Margaret
Carole Lathaen
(nee Stokoe) Suddenly at home on
22nd December 2019
aged 76 years.
Devoted and loving wife to Brian.
A loving and wonderful mam of John, Kathryn, Brian,
and Andrew. Treasured sister to Joseph (late) Marshall and Rosena. Beloved nan to Liam, Nicholas, Hannah, Maddy, Harry,
Amelia and Oliver.
Family and friends welcome
for the service at
St Mary's Catholic Church
on Monday 13th January
at 12.05 pm, followed by short service at Sunderland crematorium at 1.30pm. Immediate family flowers only please, donation if so desired
to British Heart Foundation.
At rest with Co-Operative
Funeral Directors,
Chester Road, Sunderland
