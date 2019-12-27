Home

WRIGHT Sunderland
Margaret (Peggy)
née Lawson Aged 87, passed peacefully at
Sycamore Care Centre on
10th December 2019.
Devoted wife of Norman,
dearest mam of Lisa,
beloved sister of Gladys (Belle)
and the late June.
Treasured second nana of Louise.
Much loved aunty of Vivien,
Christopher, Linda, Karen, Luke,
Stephen, Derek and Jonney.
Great aunty of Samantha,
Natasha and Katherine.
Adored great great aunty
of Nathan and Miles.
The family wish to extend
their thanks to all at
Sycamore Care Centre.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 3rd January at 12.30pm
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu to NSPCC.
Peggy is being cared for by
Alan Duckworth, Chester Road, Sunderland, Tel: 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019
