WATSON Grindon Peacefully at The Village Care Home on 10th February, aged 81 years, Margery (nee Gibson). Devoted wife to the late Norman, much loved mam to Anthony, Norma, Kevin and Brian, dearest mother-in-law to Dot, Keith, Melanie and Liz and a cherished nana to Sonya, Carl, Gemma, Richard, Sean, Abi, Phily, Jacob, Morgan and Spencer and great nana to Oliver, Owen, Benjamin, Jacob, Rossy and Harlow.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February
at 12.00 noon. At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2020