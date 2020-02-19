Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Watson

Notice Condolences

Margery Watson Notice
WATSON Grindon Peacefully at The Village Care Home on 10th February, aged 81 years, Margery (nee Gibson). Devoted wife to the late Norman, much loved mam to Anthony, Norma, Kevin and Brian, dearest mother-in-law to Dot, Keith, Melanie and Liz and a cherished nana to Sonya, Carl, Gemma, Richard, Sean, Abi, Phily, Jacob, Morgan and Spencer and great nana to Oliver, Owen, Benjamin, Jacob, Rossy and Harlow.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February
at 12.00 noon. At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -