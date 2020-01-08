Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Marie Dolan Notice
DOLAN East Herrington Suddenly on 28th December, surrounded by her loving girls,
aged 62 years, Marie.
Devoted and special wife to the late Ronnie, dearly loved and precious mam to Marsha, Ashleigh and Kate. Mother-in-law and friend to Phil and David and a treasured grandmother to Faith, Anna and Ethan.
A loving daughter to Mary and a much loved sister to Joyce,
Carol, Keith and Robert.
Also a dearest sister-in-law,
aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice
(a donation box will be
provided at the crematorium).
All enquires to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel: 5110028
Forever in our hearts,
reunited with her devoted husband.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 8, 2020
