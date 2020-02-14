|
DOLAN Marie Following the sad loss of our beloved mam Marie, Marsha, Ashleigh, Kate and family would like to express our sincere thanks to our relatives and friends for their love and support.
We would also like to thank everyone who attended Mam's service and for the kind donations received in her memory. We are sorry that we did not get a chance to speak with everyone but we are so pleased that you could come and celebrate her life with us. A special thank you to Charlie for his beautiful and heartfelt service, our mam would have been so proud and finally to Claire and her team at John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for making this difficult time bearable.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020