|
|
|
PORTER Marie
(née Vickerson) Suddenly on 8th December,
aged 63 years. Dearly beloved wife to John, devoted mam to Lisa and Julie, mother-in-law to Stuart and a treasured nana to Harry and Daniel. Also a much loved sister to
Julie and husband Peter and a dearest niece to Ann and Morris. Family and friends please meet for service at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bridge Street on Wednesday
18th December at 10am.
Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 16, 2019