Marilyn Hunter

Hunter Marilyn
(Seaham) Five years have gone.
Not just a memory or
part of the past,
But still remembered and
loved as long as life lasts.
Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on and cherished memories never fade,
God look after her
till we meet again,
My life without you
is never the same,
God bless, sadly missed always
- Mam xxx
Loved and remembered always
by Aunty Audrey, Olive,
Judy (Marilyn's very best friend), Enid and Ron, Ann and David
and all the family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 16, 2020
