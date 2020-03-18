|
|
|
BOND Pallion
Late of St Lukes Road Peacefully in hospital on
13th March, aged 81 years, Marion.
Dear wife to the late Alan, much loved mam to Trevor, Angela, Joan and Shirley, a dearest mother-in-law
and a loving nana, great gran
and great great gran.
Also a dear sister to Edith.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Guide Dogs For The Blind
(a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020