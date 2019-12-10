|
Hird (Burdon) Peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice on 3rd December 2019, aged 46 years Mark, very devoted husband of Nicola (Nee Foster). Loving dad of Charlie, Grace and Amelia. Precious son of Muriel and the late Ken. Son in law of Russell and late Heather. Dearest Brother of Gareth. Brother in law of Claire. Also much loved uncle of Holly.
Will friends please meet for service at St John's Church, Ashbrooke on Monday 16th December at 2:30pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 4:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to St Benedict's Hospice, a collection plate will be provided at the church.
Friends are kindly invited afterwards to Roker Hotel to celebrate Mark's Life. Mark is resting at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road,
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 10, 2019