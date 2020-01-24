|
|
|
LEWANDOWSKI Marta Marta passed away peacefully
at home on Saturday
28th December 2019.
A much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother.
Marta will be dearly missed by
all but will always remain in
everyone's hearts.
Resting at Co-op Funeralcare, Chester Road, Sunderland until
the funeral on Friday 31st January.
Service at St Marys Church at 10:00am, committal at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 11:00am. Family flowers only but donations can be made in lieu
to the Wales Air Ambulance.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020