BOOTH Monkwearmouth Peacefully at home on
28th December aged 87 years,
Mary (née James).
Wife of the late Ronnie,
dearest mam of Ron, Steve, George, Karen, Tom and Colin, also a dear mother in law, nana and great nana. Please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Phoenix Unit at Sunderland
Royal Hospital, a collection box
will be available at the Crematorium.
Refreshments to follow at
Chillingham House, Roker.
Mary is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020