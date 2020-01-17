|
|
|
BOOTH The family of the late Mary
would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their support and kind messages of condolence during our recent bereavement.
We would particularly like to thank the Palliative Care Team and
District Nurses who looked after
our mam so well that she could
remain in her own home.
We would also like to extend our thanks to the residents and staff of Chillingham House for the happy years she shared with them all. Thanks to Helen, the Celebrant
for providing a fitting tribute to
Mam and to Gavin & Staff of
Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors
for his professionalism, kindness
and high standard of service.
Finally, a big thank you to all who
donated in aid of the Phoenix Unit
at Sunderland Royal Hospital,
the total raised was £673.56
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020