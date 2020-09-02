|
|
|
Eagling Town End Farm Peacefully on August 26th
aged 77 years, Mary (née Lamb),
loving wife of Alan, much loved mam of Michele, Alan and Deborah,
loved mother in law of
George, Tracey and Glen, cherished nana of Nicola, Leanne, Toni, Jordan, Brooke, Danni and Jake, also a beloved great nana of Tyson, Ava, Ella'Mae, Jack, Lexi and Aurora.
Private funeral service due to current situation at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday
September 4th at 10.00am.
Family flowers only donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 2, 2020