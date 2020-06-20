|
|
|
Farrer Mary
(Washington) Passed away peacefully at home
on 13th June, aged 94 years.
Mary, a beloved Wife of the late Percy, a much-loved Mother to
Paul and Martyn and also a treasured Grandmother.
Due to the current restrictions,
a family only funeral service will
take place at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery on Friday 26th June at
2pm. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can
be made to the Stoke Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital via
Mary's much-loved tribute site -
https://maryfarrer.muchloved.com
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 20, 2020