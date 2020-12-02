|
|
|
Fenwick Mary Ellen
Townend Farm Peacefully in hospital on
24th November, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Tommy,
devoted mam to Judith, Garry,
Paul, Gillian, Angela and Carol,
also a much loved mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
A family service will take place in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th December at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 2, 2020