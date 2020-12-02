Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (Sunderland)
North Hylton Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 5QZ
0191 548 4545
Mary Fenwick

Mary Fenwick Notice
Fenwick Mary Ellen
Townend Farm Peacefully in hospital on
24th November, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Tommy,
devoted mam to Judith, Garry,
Paul, Gillian, Angela and Carol,
also a much loved mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
A family service will take place in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th December at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 2, 2020
