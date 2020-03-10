Home

Ferry Mary Peacefully in hospital after
a short illness on 29th February, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
also a much loved mam,
mother-in-law, nana, great-nana, sister, sister-in-law, auntie
and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Tuesday 17th March
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 10, 2020
