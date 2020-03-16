|
JONES Betty (Bournmoor)
Peacefully on Monday 2nd March, Mary Elizabeth (neé Curry),
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Elwyn.
A much loved mother of
Barry and Elizabeth,
loving mother-in-law to Jo,
devoted grandma of Laura and Matt. Would friends please meet for service at Durham Crematorium on Monday 23rd March at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired to
The Stroke Association/ Salvation Army. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 16, 2020