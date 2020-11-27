|
|
|
KINSLEY St Marks Nursing Home
Late of Hendon Peacefully on 22nd November,
aged 98 years, Mary May,
beloved wife to the late Hennie,
dear mother to the late Alan, dearest mother-in-law to Ann and a loved grandma to Oliver and Claire and loved great grandma to Sam,
will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service at St Ignatius Church on Friday 4th December at 11.15am. Interment to follow at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown. At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2020