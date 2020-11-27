Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Hendon, Sunderland)
59 Mainsforth Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 8JX
0191 514 7012
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kinsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kinsley

Notice Condolences

Mary Kinsley Notice
KINSLEY St Marks Nursing Home
Late of Hendon Peacefully on 22nd November,
aged 98 years, Mary May,
beloved wife to the late Hennie,
dear mother to the late Alan, dearest mother-in-law to Ann and a loved grandma to Oliver and Claire and loved great grandma to Sam,
will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service at St Ignatius Church on Friday 4th December at 11.15am. Interment to follow at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown. At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -