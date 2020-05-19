Home

KNOX Sycamore Lodge Suddenly but peacefully on 15th May, aged 93 years, Mary Kathleen, beloved wife to the late William, much loved mam to Monica, Ron and Kathleen, a dear mother-in-law to John, Judith and Ian and a loving gran to Jonathan, Kathryn, Andrew, Michael, Sarah, Madeleine and Matthew. Also a dearest sister to Maureen and the late Norah. Graveside service will be on
Wednesday 27th May at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 2.00pm. Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
Tel; 5142744.
On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus
have Mercy.
R I P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 19, 2020
