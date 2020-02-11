|
|
|
LAMB Hetton-le-Hole
(formerly of Murton) Peacefully at home after a brief illness on January 30th,
aged 85 years, Mary (née Sugden).
The devoted wife of Wilf.
The much loved mam of Christine and mother-in-law of Alan.
The cherished gran of Beth and John. The treasured G-G-Mary of Eddie, Lucy and Jack.
A loving sister-in-law,
much loved aunt and dear friend of many. Please meet on Monday February 17th for service in
St Michael & All Angels Parish Church, Easington Lane at 12:00pm. Committal to follow in Durham Crematorium.
All are welcome back to
Hetton Lyons Cricket Club for refreshments. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses and the work of the church. A donation box
will be provided at the church.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 11, 2020