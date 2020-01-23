|
MARTIN (Pallion) Peacefully on 17th January, surrounded by her family,
aged 88 years.
Mary (Betty, nee Nash).
Loving wife of the late Stan,
much loved mam, nana, great nana, mother in law, sister and aunt.
Would family and friends
please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations
in lieu if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 0191 514 2744
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020