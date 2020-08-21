|
|
|
Robinson Monkwearmouth
Local Historian Peacefully on August 12th
aged 93 years, Mary (née Solomon)
beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mother
of the late Peter and John,
loving mother in law of Pauline,
cherished gran of Peter and Laura,
great gran of Oliver and Rosie
also a much loved sister aunt
and friend to many.
Private funeral service due to
current situation at St Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth on Thursday August 27th at 10.00am followed by interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery at 11.00am.
Family flowers only donation if so desired to St Peter's Church.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020