Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
10:00
St Peter's Church
Monkwearmouth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Robinson

Notice Condolences

Mary Robinson Notice
Robinson Monkwearmouth
Local Historian Peacefully on August 12th
aged 93 years, Mary (née Solomon)
beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mother
of the late Peter and John,
loving mother in law of Pauline,
cherished gran of Peter and Laura,
great gran of Oliver and Rosie
also a much loved sister aunt
and friend to many.
Private funeral service due to
current situation at St Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth on Thursday August 27th at 10.00am followed by interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery at 11.00am.
Family flowers only donation if so desired to St Peter's Church.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -