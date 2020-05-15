|
Ryott High Barnes Suddenly on 9th May aged 77 years.
Mary Agnes (née Henry),
devoted wife to Jimmy, a loving
mam to Joanne, treasured grandma to Jamie and Lucy. Mary will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th May at 3.00pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to V.C.H. Residents Walk Just Giving page. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 15, 2020