Skillcorn Mary
(Washington) Passed away peacefully,
surrounded by her loving family on 4th December 2019, aged 81 years.
Mary, Devoted Mam,
a loving Mother in law,
much loved Gran, Great Gran
and Aunty.
Would friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Bede's
Catholic Church, Washington,
on Wednesday 18th December
at 12.30pm, followed by burial in
Our Lady's Churchyard.
Everyone welcome afterwards
for refreshments at
The Gardeners Club.
All enquiries to;
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors
Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 11, 2019