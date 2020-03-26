|
WATSON Leechmere Road Peacefully in hospital on 23rd March, aged 75 years, Mary (nee Weldon), beloved wife to George, much loved mam to Anthony and Victoria,
dear mother-in-law to Nicola and Darren and a loved nana to Chloe, Bethany, Katie, Gracie and Daniel. Also a dearest sister to Kit and sister-in-law to George.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday 1st April at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown at 1.00pm. Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and remembered
always and forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 26, 2020