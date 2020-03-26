Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
13:00
Sunderland Cemetery
Grangetown
WATSON Leechmere Road Peacefully in hospital on 23rd March, aged 75 years, Mary (nee Weldon), beloved wife to George, much loved mam to Anthony and Victoria,
dear mother-in-law to Nicola and Darren and a loved nana to Chloe, Bethany, Katie, Gracie and Daniel. Also a dearest sister to Kit and sister-in-law to George.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday 1st April at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown at 1.00pm. Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and remembered
always and forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 26, 2020
