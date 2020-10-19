|
|
|
Hutchinson Matthew (Matty)
Musician Peacefully in Hospital on the
6th October, Matty aged 99 years.
Dearly loved Husband and best friend to Doreen (nee Stothard). Amazing Dad to Linda and
Son-in-Law Phil. Cherished
Grandpa to David, Christopher
and their wifes Victoria and Andrea.Doting Great Grandpa to Rory and Matthew. Loving Father and Father-in-law to the late Graham and his Wife Ann-Marie.
A donation plate will be available at the crematorium for the RNLI Sunderland. Donations in lieu of flowers to the RNLI Sunderland. Matthews Funeral service will be at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 21st October at 1pm.
Respected and loved by all who know him. All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
57 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 0191 5496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 19, 2020