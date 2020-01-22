|
|
|
LEMON Ryhope On January 12th, peacefully at home after a short illness and surrounded by his family, Matthew Ridley (Matt), aged 94 years. A dearly loved husband of the late Muriel, cherished Dad of Jan and Kay and sons-in-law Jeff and Dave,
dearest Grandpa of Stuart, Joanne and David and spouses Sarah, Dan and Jane, a very special GG to Zara, Grace, Lucy, William and Kate and a dear uncle and friend to many. Family and friends please meet on Wednesday, January 29th at 10.30am for service in St Paul's Church, Ryhope, followed by cremation at 11.30am at Sunderland.
All are welcome afterwards at the Derwenthurst Club, Ryhope.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, if so desired, will be to St Paul's Church, Ryhope and the Marie Curie Nurses. A donation box will be available in church and in the crematorium.
At rest with Co-op Chester Road Funeralcare, 221, Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7RA.
Tel. 0190 5673401 ) and at home from January 27th, 5pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 22, 2020