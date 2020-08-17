Home

ROWNTREE (Sycamore Lodge) Peacefully on 10th August,
aged 83 years,
Matthew Jeffrey (Mattie).
Beloved husband of Rose, loving dad of John, Karen, Denise and Angela. Also, a much loved granda,
great granda, great great granda, brother, brother in law, father in law, uncle and friend to many.
A private funeral will take place at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funerals Directors,
Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 17, 2020
