TODD (Sunderland) Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on 15th December aged 64 years, Matty.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 31st December at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Support.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel: 0191 511 0028. Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 24, 2019