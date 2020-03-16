|
|
|
CATCHERSIDE (née Youern)
Maud Edith To my lovely Maud, sending love on our 63rd Wedding Anniversary.
Thank you for the life we shared,
The love you gave,
The way you cared,
A special person, a special face,
Someone we loved and can
never replace,
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
The best this world could ever hold, never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories you
left behind.
5 years away from home.
But in our hearts every minute of every day.
Your loving husband Norman
and family x x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 16, 2020