Sunderland Peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side
on 25th October 2020 aged 83 years, Maureen (née Miller).
A very much loved daughter of the late Ginny and Barney. An adored Mam of Anthony, Beverley,
Julie, Maureen, Vincent and Ellen.
A loved Mother-in-law.
A loving Sister to Ellen and the late Roddy and Kit, Nanna Mau and
Great-Nanna Mau to all her
grandchildren.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Marys RC Church, Bridge Street, Sunderland at 2.00pm on
Monday 9th November followed by committal service at Sunderland Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Maureen will rest with the Coop Funeralcare, Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020