|
|
|
Brown Hylton Castle Suddenly but peacefully
in hospital on
November 2nd 2020,
aged 76 years, Maureen (Mo).
Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mam to Andrew and Beverley, a very dear
mother in law of Melissa and Richie, devoted nana of Jordan and Abbie, Caitlyn, Lauren and great nana of Harley. A much loved sister, sister in law and aunt.
Kindest thoughts from her extended family Margaret, Laura, Evelyn, Esmae, Jason, Rachael, Reuben and Madeleine.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematoirum on Friday November 13th at 2.30pm.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Great North Air Ambulance Service, for which a donations box will be provided.
All enquiries to Richard Thoms Family Funeral Directors,
84 Castleview, Castletown
Tel: 0191-9087975
Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2020