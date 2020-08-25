|
|
|
Gillan (Fencehouses) Peacefully in St George's Care Home on the 10th August 2020,
aged 86 years.
Maureen (Nee Lynn), beloved Wife of the late Ronnie, devoted Mum of Sara, much loved Mother in law of Roy and a dearly loved Granny of Emily, Oliver and Harry. Also a beloved Sister and Aunty,
Maureen will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st September 2020 at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors 01915847015
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 25, 2020