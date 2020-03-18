|
|
|
GROGAN Maureen Margaret In loving memory of Maureen.
Time cannot heal the emptiness,
or fill the empty chair,
The one that's in the family room,
I see empty there,
Or the chair that's at the table where together we would dine,
Although I sit there still the only hands that pray are mine.
Still I give thanks to God each day,
I pray this prayer comes true,
You save an empty chair for me when I come home to you.
Your ever loving husband Ted
and family xxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020