LORMOR Hetton-le-Hole Peacefully at Pavillion Care Home.
Surrounded by the most amazing caring staff on 21st July
aged 87 years.
Maureen the devoted wife
of the late Joe.
The mother of Mary and much loved mam of Maureen and Joseph. The loving mother-in-law of Anil and Pauline. The very proud nana of Victoria, Adam, Claire, Michelle and Kate and great nana of Roman, Saskia and Clara. Private funeral service at Durham Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donation if so desired
to the MS Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2020