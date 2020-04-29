|
|
|
RILEY Shiney Row Peacefully in hospital on
20th April, aged 80 years,
Maureen (nee Topliff).
Beloved wife of Ken,
devoted mam to Philip and Lisa,
a dearest mother in law to Stephen and Sue. Dearly loved Nana of William, Thomas, Nathaniel,
Lorna and Sarah. Also a dear
sister-in-law and aunt. A private funeral service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium.
Loved and remembered always.
All enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 01915239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 29, 2020