May Donkin

May Donkin Notice
Donkin Hylton Castle Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 30th October 2020,
aged 84 years, May (nee Scott).
A loving wife to the late William Moffoot Donkin (Billy).
A much loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie, cousin, neighbour
and a good friend to many.
May will repose in the Private Chapel of Rest of Manor House Funerals 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm. Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November at 11:00am. Family flowers only
please with donations in lieu of Cancer Research.
All enquiries tel. 0191 5365000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2020
