MAWSTON (Newbottle) Peacefully in Ashton Grange
Care Home on February 29th,
aged 91 years. May (née Bewick). Beloved wife of the late Bill and close friend of the late Albert, much loved mam of Sheila and Alfred, dear mother in law of David and Liz, devoted nana of Helen, Peter, Clair and Craig, precious great nana of Ben, Nick, Jessica, Noah and Nathan. Family and friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 11.00am for a celebration of May's life, please feel free to wear bright colours. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society.
(A donation box will be available at the crematorium). All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion,
Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 11, 2020