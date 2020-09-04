Home

ANDERSON Michael
(Blackfell,Washington) Passed away, August 23rd, cremated at Sunderland Crematorium on
September 3rd 2020. Remembering my dear husband Michael, after a long illness, you suffered so much for so long,
it just wasn't fair, you were a husband, dad and grandad, in a million, we will miss you so much, you had been my soul mate for 56 years, how am I going to survive without you. We had been through so much together, our son Christopher and myself couldn't do no more, we made you comfortable until the end, you were our everything. Loved so much by your loving daughter Julie, Ken and grandchildren, Daniel and Kimberley, son Gary, partner Kim, son Christopher and Olly and broken hearted wife Alice. Until we meet again. R.I.P
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2020
