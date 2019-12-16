|
|
|
COLTMAN North Lea Road, Seaham In hospital on December 6th,
aged 60 years.
Michael, dearly loved partner of Kathleen (nee Coyle).
A very dear brother of Anne Marie and the late Paul. Loving son of the late Edward and Norah.
Friends please meet at St Cuthbert's RC Church at 1.30pm, Thursday 19th December for service followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations to ICCU Sunderland Royal Hospital. Everyone welcome back to the Knack.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 16, 2019