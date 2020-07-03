Home

Michael Lamb

Notice Condolences

Michael Lamb Notice
LAMB (Nookside) Suddenly at home on 28th June, aged 40 years, Michael (Mick). Devoted husband to Danielle,
much loved dad to Natalia, step-dad to Jack and Louis, loving son to Freda and Michael and adored brother to Joanne, brother-in-law to Anthony and a loving uncle to Eve.
Mick will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Private cremation to take place on Tuesday 7th July at 10am.
Family flowers only by request, donations to St. Benedicts Hospice.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2020
