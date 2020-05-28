Home

Michael Maughan

Michael Maughan Notice
Maughan (Formerly of Cleadon) On 16th May, due to Covid 19,
at South Tyneside Hospital,
aged 87 years, Michael.
Devoted husband of the late Sheila, wonderful father to Ruth and Anne, dear father in law to Keith and Cliff, dearly loved grandad to Jessica, Calvin, Carl, Bethany, Andrew and Emily, also a loving great grandad Mike to Adelaide and Emmeline.
Due to currect restrictions, a privatefuneral will be held on
Friday June 5th at 3.30pm in
South Shields Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 28, 2020
