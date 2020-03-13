|
REAY (Millfield) Suddenly on February 28th,
aged 46 years, Michael.
A very much loved dad
to Alexandra (Alex), Alfie and Oliver. Much loved son of Helen
and the late Martin.
Dear brother of Marty
and a much loved friend to Rachel and also a dear son-in-law.
Would friends kindly meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday, March 17th at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
The British heart Foundation.
A donation box will be presence at the crematorium. Any enquiries to Ashbrooke Funeral Directors. Telephone 5100777
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020