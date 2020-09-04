Home

SHORT Michael
(West Rainton) Peacefully at home
surrounded by family on
Saturday 22nd August,
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Freda, a much loved dad
of Michelle and husband Chris,
Anthony and partner Andrea,
devoted grandad of Daniel and Kate,
also a dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Due to current circumstances
a private service will be held at
Durham Crematorium on Wednesday 9th September at 12noon. Donations if so desired to
The National Deaf Childrens
Society (www.ndcs.org.uk)
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2020
