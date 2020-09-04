|
Stafford Michael Nicholas
(High Barnes) Peacefully at home on 31st August, Michael aged 83 years.
Loving husband to the late Doris, caring dad to Ian and Michelle and father-in-law to Susan and Robert. Cherished grandad to Bethany, Amy, Sophie, Dylan and Thomas and
all his great grandchildren.
Michael's funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on 9th September at 11am.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, 90 The Broadway, Grindon, tel 0191 5200666.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to Alzheimer's UK.
Loved by many.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2020