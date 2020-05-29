Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Michelle Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Silksworth Peacefully at home on Tuesday 26th May, aged 71 years, Michelle (nee Atkinson).
Devoted wife of Stuart,
dearest mam of Paul and daughter-in-law Camille, a much loved and treasured nana of her pride and joy grandaughters Amelie, Lori and Sofia.
A private cremation service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June at 3.30. Family flowers only,
donations to the Neonatal Unit,
Sunderland Royal Hospital.
The pain and suffering she has so bravely fought and endured is now at an end. Rest in peace.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Family Funeral Directors.
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020
