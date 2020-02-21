|
Hart Mildred (Formerly of Hill View Road, Newbottle)
Peacefully in Paddock Stile Nursing Home on 9th February, Mildred
(Nee Dowson), aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife
of the late James (Jim).
Would friends please meet for service at All Saints Church, Penshaw, on Monday 2nd March
at 10.45am, prior to committal
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations in lieu, if so desired, to the R.S.P.C.A.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020