Millicent Stephenson Notice
Stephenson Roker
(formerly of
The Broadway) Died suddenly on 26th May, aged 79, Millicent. A much loved wife of the late Brian, devoted mam of Tracey Lynne and mother in law of Philip. Also loving sister of the late Robert. You have left us too soon,
always in our hearts and thoughts.
Funeral to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 5th June at 1.30pm. Flowers or donations to
St Gabriels Church/Dementia UK.
A collection box will be at the crematorium.
A memorial service will be held at
St Gabriel's Church at a later date.
All enquires to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon tel. 5191645.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 1, 2020
